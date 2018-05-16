Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Shares Down 41.9%

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) traded down 41.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.54. 23,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 129,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cesca Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

