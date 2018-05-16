CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Director Thomas James Simons Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00.
TSE:CEU opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.63 million.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.