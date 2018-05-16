CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Director Thomas James Simons Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00.

TSE:CEU opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$278.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.64.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

