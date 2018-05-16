Cerus (CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerus has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 111.19% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash acquired 150,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,532,287. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,853 shares of company stock valued at $508,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cerus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

