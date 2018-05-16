Century Communities (CCS) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.72 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of Century Communities opened at $29.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.09. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,819,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

