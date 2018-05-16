Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 357,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $35.96 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

