Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 612,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $316,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential opened at $61.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $633.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.53.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

