Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $1,242,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $57.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.95%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

