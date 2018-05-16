Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $126,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Stock

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,361,000 after buying an additional 2,250,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,369,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,191,000 after buying an additional 2,229,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,974,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,406,475 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,258,000 after buying an additional 1,225,689 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,687,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 808,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,037.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $6,000,479. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon opened at $56.89 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

