Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $44.41 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.14%.

In related news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $934,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,384 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.