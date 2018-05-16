Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News stories about Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cementos Pacasmayo earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 48.4318290982368 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Cementos Pacasmayo opened at $12.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.55%. analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. It operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses.
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.