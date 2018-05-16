Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 337.45%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 143.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

