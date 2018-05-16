Celestica (CLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Celestica reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Celestica had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $104,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $164,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 15,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,701. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.