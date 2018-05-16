Cedar Fair Entertainment (FUN) versus Vail Resorts (MTN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE: FUN) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cedar Fair Entertainment has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cedar Fair Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair Entertainment 14.82% 1,925.03% 10.74% Vail Resorts 16.91% 13.17% 5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Cedar Fair Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cedar Fair Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair Entertainment and Vail Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair Entertainment $1.32 billion 2.76 $215.47 million $4.05 16.00 Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 5.00 $210.55 million $5.22 45.24

Cedar Fair Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vail Resorts. Cedar Fair Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vail Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cedar Fair Entertainment and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vail Resorts 0 1 8 0 2.89

Cedar Fair Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Cedar Fair Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair Entertainment is more favorable than Vail Resorts.

Dividends

Cedar Fair Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cedar Fair Entertainment pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Fair Entertainment has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Vail Resorts has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cedar Fair Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Cedar Fair Entertainment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

