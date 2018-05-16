CDW (CDW) Insider Sells $669,436.54 in Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Neal J. Campbell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $669,436.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 479,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.08. CDW has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CDW’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 351.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW by 469.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

