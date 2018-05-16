CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,413 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of CBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 65,958 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CBS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,517 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 139,468 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,289,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,694.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,900. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.54 to $68.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CBS from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

