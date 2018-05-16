Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,179,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 145,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.71 and a 52-week high of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 45.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.55.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

