Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,191,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,619,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

