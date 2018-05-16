Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($65.48) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.50 ($57.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($58.33) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($74.40) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.67 ($63.89).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec opened at €57.90 ($68.93) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €37.53 ($44.68) and a 1 year high of €55.25 ($65.77).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

