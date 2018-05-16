Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

CATM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Cardtronics news, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $1,417,857.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,049,830 shares of company stock valued at $49,531,063. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Cardtronics traded down $0.11, hitting $29.32, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 6,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,812. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

