Cardano Market Cap Tops $6.46 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and approximately $110.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002999 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinFalcon and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00196808 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00155381 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00074919 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $782.60 or 0.09423360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00150940 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Coinnest, Abucoins, Mr. Exchange, Indodax and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

