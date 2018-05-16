Cara Therapeutics to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04).

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.38 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,070,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

