Capstone Companies (CAPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

CAPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 118,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,532. Capstone Companies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.