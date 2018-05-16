Capital One (COF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Capital One (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Capital One worth $39,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Capital One by 289.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 893,928 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Capital One by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Capital One in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Capital One by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $95.92.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Capital One had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. analysts anticipate that Capital One will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Capital One news, insider Kleber Santos sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $165,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 11,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,100,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,023,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Capital One from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Capital One in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Capital One in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet lowered Capital One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.47 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.52.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

