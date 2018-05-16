Capella Education (CPLA) vs. The Graham (GHC) Head-To-Head Review

Capella Education (NASDAQ: CPLA) and The Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Capella Education alerts:

94.3% of Capella Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of The Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Capella Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of The Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capella Education and The Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capella Education $440.41 million 2.35 $23.50 million $3.43 25.85 The Graham $2.59 billion 1.26 $302.04 million N/A N/A

The Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Capella Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capella Education and The Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capella Education 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capella Education currently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Capella Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capella Education is more favorable than The Graham.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Capella Education pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Capella Education and The Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capella Education 5.92% 19.78% 15.31% The Graham 12.14% 5.97% 3.45%

Volatility and Risk

Capella Education has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Graham has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capella Education beats The Graham on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities. At December 31, 2017, it offered approximately 2,050 online courses and 54 academic programs with 155 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners. The company's Job-Ready Skills segment provides online non-degree training solutions and services to individuals and corporate partners focused on the delivery of job-ready skills; software development program for women with placement and coaching services; and software coding education services. Capella Education Company also offers learner support services, which include academic services comprising new learner orientation, technical support, academic advisory, reminder, writing, tutoring, and educational accommodation services, as well as operates an online portal, which provides academic and personal skills; administrative services, including online class registration and transcript requests; library services; financial aid counseling; and career counseling services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.