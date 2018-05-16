Canadian Tire (CTC) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Tire opened at C$252.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$208.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.90.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.42%.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, Canadian Tire Gas, Mark's, PartSource, and FGL banners.

