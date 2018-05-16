Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets. Therefore, it is gradually gaining share in Asia along with United States, which could soon become a major solar market. Its strong pipeline of projects along with pertinent inorganic strategies will further consolidate its position. In addition to expanding operations in Japan, Canadian Solar has taken several initiatives to strengthen its footprint in other countries. However, the recent tariff imposition on import of solar modules have created quite an upheaval in the solar market, which might directly impact Canadian Solar’s 2018 financial performance.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.51 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.84.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $969.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

