Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,898,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,583,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 132,140 shares during the period. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc now owns 215,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 13,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,635,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources opened at $36.41 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback 61,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2609 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

