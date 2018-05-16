Canaccord Genuity (CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.26

Canaccord Genuity (TSE:CF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 96859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Dvaipayan Ghose sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00.

About Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

