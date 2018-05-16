Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give SolarEdge (SEDG) a $66.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SolarEdge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SolarEdge opened at $67.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SolarEdge has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.54.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. SolarEdge had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. research analysts expect that SolarEdge will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,551,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,065,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,573 shares of company stock worth $40,441,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

