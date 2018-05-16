Campbell Soup (CPB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Campbell is progressing well with its cost savings plan as it raised the annualized savings target to $500 million, which is expected to be achieved by the end of fiscal 2020. Further, the company is making acquisitions to enhance its brand portfolio and accelerate growth. Notably, the company’s recent buyout of Snyder’s-Lance is expected to fortify Campbell's snacks portfolio. Further, the company delivered earnings beat in second-quarter fiscal 2018 after three straight misses, while sales turned positive after lagging estimates in the preceding four quarters. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months. This can be attributable to the persistent challenges in the U.S. soup category and Campbell Fresh division along with soft organic sales. Also, margins remain pressurized owing to higher cost inflation, escalated supply chain expenses and adverse mix, and are likely to decline in fiscal 2018.”

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of Campbell Soup traded down $0.09, reaching $39.35, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $103,733,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,693 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $56,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 363.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after purchasing an additional 615,082 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

