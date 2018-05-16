Calix Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CALX)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Calix in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.
Shares of Calix opened at $6.25 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.64. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $6.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 139,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.
