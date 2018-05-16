Calix Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (CALX)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Calix in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

CALX has been the topic of several other reports. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Calix opened at $6.25 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $332.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.64. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 139,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $889,807.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.