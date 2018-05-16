Caleres (CAL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $36.35

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 16653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.
CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $611,400.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $1,880,878 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 61.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,200,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 836,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 437,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 526.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Caleres by 42.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.
