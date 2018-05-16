Caleres (CAL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $36.35

Shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 16653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $611,400.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $1,880,878 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 61.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,200,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 836,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 437,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 526.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Caleres by 42.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

