Caleres (CAL) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS lowered Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $611,400.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,026.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,878 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,417,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,200,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 836,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 6,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Caleres has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $36.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.