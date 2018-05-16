Caleres (CAL) Insider Daniel R. Freidman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caleres opened at $34.61 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Caleres has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

