CAI International, Inc. (CAI) CEO Victor Garcia Acquires 9,921 Shares of Stock

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) CEO Victor Garcia purchased 9,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victor Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAI International alerts:

On Monday, May 14th, Victor Garcia bought 2,079 shares of CAI International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00.

NYSE CAI opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.24.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. CAI International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $95.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CAI International by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.