Caesars Entertainment Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of CZR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,836,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 235,851 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.0% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 821,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,354 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $66,817.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

