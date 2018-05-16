Cable One (CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $266.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.24 million and the lowest is $264.44 million. Cable One reported sales of $241.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. Cable One had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.75.

Shares of Cable One opened at $677.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a twelve month low of $675.99 and a twelve month high of $685.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cable One by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cable One by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

