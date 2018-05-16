CA Technologies (CA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CA Technologies were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CA Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,770,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,520,000 after acquiring an additional 243,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CA Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,560,000 after acquiring an additional 487,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,375,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CA Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,238,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 361,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CA Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CA Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CA Technologies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded CA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CA Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

Shares of CA Technologies opened at $35.28 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CA Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. CA Technologies had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CA Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. CA Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.97%.

In other CA Technologies news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $396,642.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $253,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,599 shares of company stock worth $3,504,237 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CA Technologies

CA, Inc provides software and solutions that help organizations to plan, develop, manage, and secure applications and enterprise environments in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Solutions, Mainframe Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers DevOps solutions and tools for development, testing, and deployment that support collaboration across the software development lifecycle and mobile to mainframe teams; operations intelligence and automation solutions; and security and compliance solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.