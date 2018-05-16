Byline Bancorp (BY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $628.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $190,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 855,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 222,371 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

