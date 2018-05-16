Burney Co. Sells 7,300 Shares of E-Trade (ETFC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETFC opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. E-Trade has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.31 million. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. UBS raised shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of E-Trade from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E-Trade from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

