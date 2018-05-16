Burney Co. Sells 674 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 49,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,580,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.97 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $398,299.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,587.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $1,035,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,157 shares of company stock worth $31,990,824. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

