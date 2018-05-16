Burney Co. Has $3.76 Million Position in Exelon (EXC)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 1,276.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,538,852 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $138,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 88.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,322 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exelon by 480.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,382 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 213,033 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 14.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 886,450 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $610,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

