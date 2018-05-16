Burney Co. Acquires 7,282 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 58.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 69,797 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Sanderson Farms opened at $110.53 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.49. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.48 and a one year high of $112.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.22 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $90,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company that engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through three divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

