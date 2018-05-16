Burlington (BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $141.50

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.50 and last traded at $139.85, with a volume of 15443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Burlington in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. OTR Global began coverage on Burlington in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Burlington in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a negative return on equity of 754.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Burlington will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $2,516,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $336,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington by 14.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burlington by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

