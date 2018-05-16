Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

BLDR opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $256,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $4,202,971.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

