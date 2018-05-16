Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 299,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 295,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $296,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,252 shares of company stock worth $5,800,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

American Express opened at $100.74 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $101.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

