BT Group (BT) Hits New 1-Year High and Low Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 72060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in BT Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BT Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BT Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

