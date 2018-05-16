BT Group (BT) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered BT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.93.

Shares of BT Group opened at $14.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.00. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 377.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

