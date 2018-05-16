BT Group (BT.A) PT Lowered to GBX 325

BT Group (LON:BT.A) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 400 ($5.43) to GBX 325 ($4.41) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.16% from the company’s previous close.

BT.A has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 248 ($3.36) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 355 ($4.82) target price on BT Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BT Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.17 ($4.07).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 206.80 ($2.81) on Monday. BT Group has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Isabel Hudson acquired 4,500 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £9,810 ($13,307.11).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

