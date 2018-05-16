BSQUARE (BSQR) Releases Earnings Results

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 11.21%.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool.

